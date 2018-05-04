South Sudan: New army chief takes oath of office

South Sudan’s General Gabriel Jok Riak Makol has taken his oath of office as the country’s new army chief.He was administered the oath at State House in the capital Juba on Friday before President Salva Kiir Mayardit, Vice president Dr. James Wani Igga.

The ceremony was also witnessed by ministers, senior presidential advisors, army and police generals.

The new army chief was appointed after the death of General James Ajongo Mawut last month.

In his remarks after the swearing-in, President Kiir urged the army generals to cooperate and work with their new army chief, General Jok Riak to accomplish his plans and strategies.

President Kiir emphasized to new army chief of defense forces to double his efforts in improving the welfare of soldiers by ensuring their salaries are paid on time.

He also stressed that the appointment of General Jok Riak as the new army chief was based on his seniority in the army and not on partisanship.

He emphasized that the army is not a place for politics.

Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga appreciated President Salva for making a right decision of making such an important appointment from within the system and urged the new army chief to engage his soldiers in self-generating activities such as food production for the institution to be self-reliant.