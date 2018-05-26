South Sudan newspapers take a hit

Editors and publishers in South Sudan are complaining of higher printing costs of their papers, prompting some of them to increase the prices of their newspapers.

In February the cost of newspapers was 50 South Sudanese pounds per copy, but it has jumped to 10 to 15 South Sudanese pounds, inquiries by APA reveal on Friday.

Newspapers in South Sudan took a hit after the eruption of the country’s civil war in December 2013, forcing many to fold up thanks to the grim economic realities of the period.

On Thursday, newspapers in Juba started to raise the price per newspaper to 100 SSP from 60 SSP.

Editors cited the increase in the price of printing, which they find prohibitive.

They complained about low distribution as the number of buyers drop thanks to the worsening state of the national economy which poses a challenge to newspapers in the capital.

Editors in the country fear that the falling value of the South Sudanese pound against the US dollar could eventually force newspapers to close.

The only printing press in South Sudan which is owned by the Indian company, Universal has increased its rates.

Universal’s manager, Sibba Rjo said the increase is to move in tandem with existing market prices.

The South Sudan Media Authority does not have the powers to determine costs in the industry.