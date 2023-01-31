South Sudan on brink of renewed unrest – Troika

South Sudan is on the brink of a renewed civil unrest, the Troika nations of the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway have warned in a statement on Tuesday.The statement said the Troika embassies ”note with grave concern indications of preparation for renewed fighting in Upper Nile State”.

Since independence from the rest of Sudan in 2011, South Sudan has witnessed years of instability which partially ended with a peace deal which led to a power-sharing arrangement.

There has been tension since first vice-president Riek Machar was expelled from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement last October.

The Troika who helped facilitate the peace process, said South Sudanese transitional leaders and political actors in Juba have a responsibility to act to prevent further unrest and to find peaceful and sustainable solutions.

”They also bear responsibility for ensuring the continued safe access and delivery of humanitarian assistance” it added.

The Troika are also calling on South Sudan’s political leaders to bring to heel those found responsible for previous subnational violence, including the most recent clashes in Upper Nile, Jonglei, and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

They said those engaged in human rights violations, abductions, and human trafficking should also be prosecuted.