International › APA

Happening now

South Sudan on brink of renewed unrest – Troika

Published on 31.01.2023 at 15h21 by APA News

South Sudan is on the brink of a renewed civil unrest, the Troika nations of the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway have warned in a statement on Tuesday.The statement said the Troika embassies ”note with grave concern indications of preparation for renewed fighting in Upper Nile State”. 

Since independence from the rest of Sudan in 2011, South Sudan has witnessed years of instability which partially ended with a peace deal which led to a power-sharing arrangement.

There has been tension since first vice-president Riek Machar was expelled from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement last October.

The Troika who helped facilitate the peace process, said South Sudanese transitional leaders and political actors in Juba have a responsibility to act to prevent further unrest and to find peaceful and sustainable solutions. 

”They also bear responsibility for ensuring the continued safe access and delivery of humanitarian assistance” it added.

The Troika are also calling on South Sudan’s political leaders to bring to heel those found responsible for previous subnational violence, including the most recent clashes in Upper Nile, Jonglei, and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area. 

They said those engaged in human rights violations, abductions, and human trafficking should also be prosecuted.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 03.01.2023

Vacation : If out of Cameroon, then Zanzibar

Zanzibar Island is well known as the Spice Island due to the farming and processing of aromatic spices like cloves, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, lemongrass and…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top