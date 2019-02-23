South Sudan peace deal threatened, activist warns

The implementation of South Sudan’s revitalised peace accord faces challenges due to lack of funds, an observer has warned.Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the nonprofit Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) told journalists on Friday that political differences and disputes over authority among the parties were delaying the implementation of the peace agreement.

“The proposed budget presented by the pre-transitional committee to donors in Juba is likely to face major challenges in terms of support,” he said.

Yakani said the implementation of the peace deal is behind schedule.

According to him, although the parties agreed on the cantonment of troops and training as part of the security arrangements, locations identified were not equipped with training facilities due to budget constraints.

“The parties have proposed a very huge budget and the donor countries have always asked about local resources in South Sudan to support this budget financially,” explained Yakani.

The civil society activist pointed out that besides the unresolved issues of states and boundaries, the position taken by opposition groups on the training of their troops indicate that they will not form a transitional government in May.

Yakani pointed out that it was impossible for South Sudan’s parties to overcome these challenges given the short time left for a new government formation.

In September last year, South Sudan’s warring factions signed a revitalised peace agreement to end the country’s civil war.

The peace accord stipulates that there shall be a transitional government formed after eight months of the pre-transitional period.