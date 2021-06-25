South Sudan plans to build two Nile dams

In a surprise move, South Sudan has announced plans to build two massive dams on the Nile to generate electricity.Deng Dau Deng Malek, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Africa’s newest nation Thursday said South Sudan is preparing to build two massive hydro-power dams on the White Nile.

“It’s our sovereign right. But the Nile water is shared. This will be done in conjunction with Sudan, Uganda, Ethiopia and Egypt.” the country’s deputy foreign minister told The National .

The Nile has two tributaries– the White Nile and the Blue Nile.

The White Nile flows through Tanzania, Lake Victoria, Uganda and South Sudan.

The Blue Nile begins at Lake Tana in Ethiopia and flows into Sudan, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea as its final destination.

South Sudan plans to realize a near decade long dream to build a major dam along the Nile river in a bid to provide cheap, reliable electricity and help prevent devastating floods, Malek said.

The world’s youngest country has been plagued by flooding, a lack of power, water scarcity and poor infrastructure, but the project is part of the oil-revenue funded government plan to fix its many ills, the minister said in Juba ahead of the 10th anniversary of independence.

“This is a strategic plan of the country, the government has a plan to build a dam for the generation of electricity and power because you can’t have a country without industrialization,” said Deng Dau Deng Malek from his office in the centre of the South Sudanese capital.

“Look at the country today, most of South Sudan is flooded as we speak. The Upper Nile State is under water. We weren’t given the opportunity as a country to think and plan. You look at the needs of the population, you look at the growing industries,” he said.

The authorities in neighbouring Sudan have reportedly told South Sudan that their ambition over the Nile must secure the approval of Khartoum and Egypt.