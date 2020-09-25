International › APA

South Sudan police probe fatal shootings

Published on 25.09.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

Police in South Sudan have opened an investigation on one of their own officer who ostensibly opened fire and killed two government officials recently, APA has learnt on Friday.A former state commissioner Dok Twak Bithouk and Yiey Ruathdel, an ex minister of education, science and technology in erstwhile Akobo State were shot and killed on Wednesday.

Witnesses say, the shooting incident near the Landmark hotel in the capital Juba appeared to have been unprovoked. 

The police say the motive for the shootings is being investigated.

