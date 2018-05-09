South Sudan protagonists in civil war blame game

The protagonists to the four-year conflict in South Sudan have blamed each other for the continuing conflict in the country despite two peace deals brokered by regional authorities to end the bloody civil war.In statements seen by APA on Wednesday both sides traded accusations that the other was responsible for fueling and aggravating the conflict which has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced over two million people since December 2013.

In a statement ahead of peace talks in Ethiopia later this month, the government in Juba led by Salva Kiir said the delay in bringing peace to the country should be blamed on the rebels.

“This is because these elements have been consistently putting forward impractical proposals and conditions in the peace talks” the statement said.

Juba also criticized what it called Washington’s fixation for “a particular solution to the conflict”, adding that this position has not helped both sides agree on the best way to resolve their difference.

Meanwhile the South Sudan Opposition Alliance also released a statement on Wednesday castigating Juba’s attitude toward resolving the conflict.

“We have all along been saying the regime in Juba is not inclusive and that President Kiir has continued to act in a cynical manner. We knew all along that the regime of Kiir’s disdain for peaceful negotiated settlement and proclivity for military violence makes it inherently unwilling and unable to lead South Sudan from the current conflict trap to a stable and peaceful future” its statement said.

“The regime’s thrust towards repeated violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in December 2017 and the scrapping of the 2015 Peace agreement attests to a track record of President Kiir intransigent behavior since August 2015 where he imposed 26 reservations to the 2015 agreement, forcefully created 28 new states in clear violation of a peace deal, orchestrated the ousting of Dr. Riek Machar as the First Vice President; and blessed a controversial replacement of Riek Machar with Taban Deng Gai SPLA-IO in 2016” the statement added.