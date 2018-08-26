South Sudan re-launches oil production

South Sudan is re-launching oil production on Saturday at the Toma South block in the Western North of the country.The move is to boost the East African nation’s oil and gas to accelerate its economic progress

The project is to be jointly carried out by South Sudan and Sudan, whose technical teams have been working on the ground for the past month to rehabilitate facilities and ensure security.

The minister of petroleum of South Sudan, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, has said: “South Sudan’s recovery and march to prosperity is firmly underway, and we are working hand in hand with our neighbours in Sudan to achieve production resumption at major oilfields.

“We commit to building on the achievements at Toma South and bring our petroleum industry to full strength as quickly as possible.”

Gatkuoth would speak at the Africa Oil and Power 2018 conference in Cape Town from 5-7 September, where he will update investors on the latest developments.

From 21-22 November 2018, Juba will host the South Sudan Oil and Power conference, where the South Sudanese government will present investment opportunities in the country.