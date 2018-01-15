South Sudan refugees disappear from Sudan camps – UNHCR

The UNHCR said it has noted a decrease of over 26,000 South Sudanese refugees living in four camps in Sudan.In a report seen by APA on Monday, the agency said it carried out a biometric registration of individual refugees in Al Lait locality in North Darfur, Sirajiya in South Kordofan and El Meiram in West Kordofan where it found a decrease of 15,652 in Al Lait locality.

It said similarly there was a drop of 6,158 in Sirajiya, and 1,572 in El Meiram, West Kordofan and 2,763 at Al Waral refugee camp in White Nile.

“The total number of South Sudanese refugee population has decreased by 26, 145 individuals, following the finalization of individuals (biometric) registration exercises by UNHCR and COR across several states,” the UNHCR operations update partly read.

UNHCR did not state how many refugees were living in the camps before the registration nor indicated where the individuals who left the sites have gone to.

The report did not clarified why the refugees had left.

The discovery comes after complaints by some refugees of poor living conditions in the camps.