South Sudan rejects IGAD’s proposed talks venue

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) choice of Addis Ababa as venue for talks between South Sudan’s civil war protagonists on June 20 has been rejected by the government in Juba.South Sudan’s Information minister who doubles as government spokesperson, Mr. Michael Makuei, said Tuesday that the historic meeting between President Salva Kiir and his rival Riek Machar can only take place in a neutral country, suggesting that Ethiopia has a vested interest in South Sudan.

“There are competing interests among IGAD members such as Sudan, Ethiopia and Kenya,” Mr Makuei said.

The three countries had offered to host the Kiir-Machar meeting.

“It seems that there is some sort of undeclared competition,” he told the media in Juba.

Mr Makuei said President Kiir would preferring meeting Machar in South Africa, where the rebel leader has been held under house arrest since November 2016.

“The best thing is to hold it in a neutral ground,” Mr Makuei said in response to the IGAD invitation.

Last week, Mr. Machar’s faction expressed his readiness to attend peace talks in Addis Ababa.