South Sudan renegade general passes away

The remains of General Peter Gatdet Yak, the commander of the South Sudan United Movement/Army Forces (SSUM/SSUAF) who died mysteriously on Monday have arrived in his native Northern Liech State on Thursday afternoon.General Peter Gatdet died at the age of 55 at the Royal Care Hospital in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear.

Northern Liech State Security Adviser, Gordon Malou Chiling confirmed to journalists on Thursday that they have received the body at Panakuach, a border area between South Sudan and Sudan on Thursday afternoon ahead of the general’s burial on Friday.

“As we are speaking, we have just received the body of late Gatdet and we are now on the way to Mayom where the late General will be laid to rest in his home town of Mayom,” he said.

Malou further mentioned that Northern Liech officials including the state governor Joseph Monytuil are accompanying Gen. Gatdet’s body to his home town of Mayom.

Gen. Gatdet was born in Mayom County in former Unity State of South Sudan where he is expected to be buried.

Late Gen. Peter Gadet served in many military positions but until his death, he was the leader of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA).