South Sudan: Seventh Police Leadership Conference kicks off

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Thursday opened the seventh National Police Leadership Conference at the Freedom Hall under the theme: “Reforming and developing police through building confidence between the police and the people.President Kiir dressed in full police regalia directed the leaders of the force to remove phony names within it, find a strategy to reduce crime and submit it to reforms.

He also explained that the aim of the police is to implement the law and maintain security in the community in the interest of the people.

He called on the police forces to distance themselves from committing crimes against citizens they are supposed to protect.

President Kiir lamented the rate of crimes in Juba as still high, the latest evidence being last week’s killing of Rev. Johnson by members of the regular forces in Gudele residential area.

He accused senior police leaders of contributing to the commission of crimes, adding that the phony names in the police system should be a major theme of discourse during the conference.

The South Sudanese leader vowed to work with the Interior ministry and the police forces to organize the police according to the hierarchical system of leadership, relying on quality rather than quantity, as well as providing the logistics required to maintain law and order in the country.

The Interior Minister Michael Chiangjiek Geay said that the conference’s slogan reflects the real desire of the police leadership to develop its work in order to serve the people.

He added that the police leadership through this conference will come up with a national strategy aimed at improving police work.

He pointed out that the presence of high ranking generals in the police without talent is considered a real obstacle in carrying out their work and appealed to President Kiir to bear this in mind.

He said that the actions of some irresponsible police officers reflect the lack of responsibility of their senior leaders, and urged its leadership to refrain from committing crimes in the country.

For his part, Inspector-General of the Police Gen. Majak Akech said that the leadership of the forces managed within the past two months graduated the twenty-one batch from Rajaf Police College and was able to reduce the proportion of crimes in Juba.