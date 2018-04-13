South Sudan, Somalia only two SSA states executing in 2017

South Sudan and Somalia were the two countries in sub-Saharan Africa known to have carried out executions in 2017, going against a clear trend by other countries in the region to move toward abolishing the death penalty.This was revealed in Amnesty International’s Global Report on Death Sentences and Executions 2017 on Friday.

South Sudan carried out four executions in 2017, with two of those put to death being juveniles at the time of the commission of the crime, in violation of international law. The other country that executed people in sub-Saharan Africa was Somalia, which carried out 24 executions in the same period.

“With governments in the region continuing to take steps to reduce and repeal the death penalty well into 2018, the isolation of the remaining executing countries could not be starker. Now that 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa have abolished the death penalty for all crimes, it is high time that the rest follow their lead and consign this abhorrent punishment to the history books,” Amnesty International’s Secretary General Salil Shetty said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

South Sudan continues to hand down death sentences and execute people. In February 2018, two men were sentenced to death – James Gadet, former SPLM-IO spokesperson, and South African William Endley, a former advisor to rebel leader Riek Machar.

Amnesty International called on the South Sudan government to immediately establish an official moratorium on executions, and quash the convictions of Gadet and Endley and grant them a new trial that meets international fair trial standards.

Amnesty International’s 2017 report finds that sub-Saharan Africa is a ‘beacon of hope’, having made positive steps towards abolishing the death penalty.

Guinea became the 20th state in sub-Saharan Africa to abolish the death penalty for all crimes, while Kenya abolished the mandatory death penalty for murder.

Burkina Faso and Chad also took steps to revoke this form of punishment and replace it with new or proposed laws.

Gambia signed an international treaty which commits state parties not to carry out executions, and to abolish the death penalty the President established an official moratorium on executions in February 2018.