South Sudan’s Kiir cuts short Bahr al Ghazal regional tour

Published on 03.03.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir, who has been on a Bahr al Ghazal tour since 26 February, has cut short the tour to attend an urgent meeting in Juba, a senior official said on Sunday.South  Sudan’s information minister Michael Makuei Lueth told Journalists this  afternoon that President Kiir returned to Juba to meet Ethiopia’s Prime  Minister Abiy Ahmed who is expected to arrive on Monday.

“Yes,  the president has returned to Juba today. Ethiopia’s Prime Minister has  decided to come to Juba tomorrow to meet President Salva,” Makuei said.

“The  president stopped his tour in Wau and we left the delegation there. The  president and other officials returned to Juba in order to meet our  guest,” he explained.

Makuei,  who is also the government’s spokesman, said President Kiir will return  to Bahr al Ghazal region after his meetings in the capital Juba.

“We will go back to Wau on Tuesday to continue with the tour,” he said.

On  Tuesday, S/ Sudanese leader Salva Kiir started a tour of different  parts of Bahr al Ghazal region. His office said the tour was to  disseminate peace.

In  September last year, Kiir and several opposition leaders, including Riek  Machar, signed a power-sharing deal promising an end to the conflict  that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

A new unity government is expected to assume power in May 2019 before elections three years later.

