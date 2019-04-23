South Sudan’s Kiir flies to UAE for investment talks

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir left Juba on Tuesday for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he will hold talks for inbestment in his country during his two-day official visit.The president’s spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny told journalists that during the visit, President Kiir will meet with Crown Prince Shiekh Mohamed Bin Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan.

The discussions between the South Sudanese leader and the Crown Prince, Ateny said, will center on fostering direct UAE investment in South Sudan and cementing bilateral ties between the two countries.

He further said President Kiir will sign several cooperation deals with the United Arab Emirates.

Ateny, who is also the presidential press secretary, said President Kiir will hold a series of talks on promoting Arab investment in the young nation.

“The president is going to invite investors to come because South Sudan would be seeking investments in order to improve the economic situation after the formation of the transitional government on May 12,” said Ateny.

This is the second visit by Kiir to the oil rich Arab country.

Kiir was accompanied by Foreign Minister Nhial Deng Nhial, Minister in the Office of the President Mayiik Ayii Deng and Minister of Finance, Salvatore Garang Mabiordit.