South Sudan’s main warning parties seek forgiveness for war crimes

Published on 03.03.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

The main warring factions in South Sudan on Friday urged citizens to forgive them for all crimes committed during the more than five year civil war.Officials from both government and armed  opposition faction (SPLM-IO) were speaking at a conflict and trustt  building engagement workshop organized by the United Nations Mission  (UMISS) in Torit State (Eastern Equatorial) .

Members of the two parties agreed to live as brothers and sisters.

The  SPLA-IO sector commander for Eastern Equatoria, Major Gen. Benjamin  John Baptista vowed to avoid a repeat of past incidences.

He acknowledged that many people, especially women and children were killed during the conflict in the country.

A  recent report published by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical  Medicine showed that estimated at least 382,900 people died as a result  of the conflict in South Sudan.

The South Sudan  People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) sector commander for Torit, Major  General Robert Ewot Okimo urged the parties to embrace the spirit of  togetherness for durable peace.

He urged open  discussions on the peace implementation process. “We are all  southerners, brothers and sisters. I would like to welcome all the SSPDF  forces and the SPLA-IO generals who are here. Let us have open  discussions with open hearts,” said Okimo.

He called for the respect of women and children rights in the country.

Meanwhile, the retired Bishop of Torit Catholic Diocese, Emeritus Paride Taban urged the parties to be victorious, not victims.

Every test, he said, makes a South Sudanese bitter or better in life.

“If  you are right, then you need not get angry and if you are wrong, then  you don’t have any right to get angry. Patience with others is love,  patience with oneself is respect, leave this moment with a smile, it  leaves you in cheers. Every test in our life makes us bitter or better,  every problem breaks us or makes us,” said Taban.

“The  choice is ours, either we become victims or victorious. Beautiful  things are not good, but they are always beautiful,” he added.

In  September last year, South Sudanese arch-foes signed a revitalized  peace agreement, aimed at ending the devastating civil war that killed  tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

