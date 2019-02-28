International › APA

Happening now

South Sudan’s oppositions say not attending regional dialogue

Published on 28.02.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

Opposition groups have skipped the regional dialogue process in South Sudan’s Bahr al Ghazal region, a national dialogue official said on Thursday.Speaking  to media on Tuesday, head of the national dialogue’s information  committee, Alfred Taban said the SPLM-IO faction led by Riek Machar,  South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and SPLM Former Detainees did not  attend the regional dialogue conference in Wau town.

“They had promised to come but they failed to come to Wau,” he said.

It  was not immediately clear why the opposition groups failed to attend  the regional dialogue conference which started in the town of Wau on 25  February.

However, Taban said the regional dialogue  process in Wau town is going on well. “After this regional dialogue  concludes on Friday, we will move to Upper Nile,” he said.

Last month, the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) promised to join the national dialogue process after consultations.

In  December 2016, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir launched the  national dialogue initiative that seeks to reconcile and unite the East  African nation torn apart by more than five years of civil war.

Tags :

READ ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top