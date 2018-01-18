South West Region : Forest guard killed by gunmen in Ikiliwindi

A forester working has been shot and killed by unknown men in Ikiliwindi, South West Region of Cameroon, local sources say.

Awunge Robert Ngoe working with the Konye Forestry anid wildlife department was shot and killed in Ikiliwindi while he was on patrol with his colleagues in the area.

Local reports point to separatist forces in the area who have been fighting against security forces in the area over the weekend.

There was growing tension in the area at the weekend following the death of a local chief in unknown circumstances.

This led to exchange of gun fire between security forces and unidentified gunmen with casualties on both sides though no official statement has been released on the incident.

A chief warrant officer, Endaman was shot and killed last weekend in Kwa Kwa,a military source said.

This adds to the number of casualties already suffered by security forces on the ground as the battle with separatist forces in the South West Region of Cameroon.