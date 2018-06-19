South West : Security threats worry authorities ahead of major events

Authorities of the South West Region have expressed concerns at the growing insecurity in the region which could disrupt major upcoming events.

Elections are set to hold this year nationwide and the region is not left behind while several teams will equally be lodged in the South West Region next year for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

This is in this light that authoritives in the South West Region held a meeting last weekend under the auspices of the Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai to assess the economic and security situation of the region.

Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai called on all the youths in the bushes to lay down fire weapons, come out of the bushes and give peace a chance so that economic and socio-political activities could regain progress.

The meeting comes after a previous one that took place in Kumba, Meme Division in November 2017 where security forces reassured their commitments in preserving the territorial integrity of the nation.

However since then, there has been an upsurge of violence since then including security forces and civilians. Even as the Governor was chairing the meeting, traffic on part of the stretch between Muyuka and Kumba was paralysed after given after an invasion by armed men.