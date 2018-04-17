Southern Africa trio keen to resume $550m port project

The governments of Mozambique, Botswana and Zimbabwe will meet soon to resume the construction project for the $550 million Techobanine port in the Matutuíne district of Maputo province.This is a partnership project for the construction of a railway line extending over 1700 kilometers across the three countries in order to facilitate trade between the three countries.

Mozambique’s Foreign Affairs and Cooperation minister, José Pacheco, disclosed this to journalists in Maputo on Tuesday following the visit on Monday of Botswana’s new President Mokgweetsi Masisi who held bilateral talks with his counterpart Filipe Nyusi.

Pacheco said that the talks also reviewed the stage of implementation of the agreement of the Mozambique Botswana mixed cooperation commission.

“The Techobanine port complex envisages the construction from scratch of a deep-water port to handle very large ships, which will complement the port of Maputo, a railway line linking Techobanine to Botswana via Chicualacuala and Zimbabwe; and an industrial complex” he said.

According to Pacheco, Botswana is likely to export 115 million tonnes of thermal coal in the next seven to ten years and will look to private firms to build rail links to ports in Namibia and Mozambique.

“Landlocked Botswana, which has the second-biggest coal resource in the continent after South Africa, plans to export as much as 40 million tonnes of coal in three to four years”, Pacheco said adding that currently Botswana has only one coal mine that caters to its domestic needs and it aims to enter the export market by potentially shipping cargoes through the ports of Walvis Bay in Namibia to the west or Techobanine in Mozambique to the east.

He added: “The three countries (Mozambique, Botswana and Zimbabwe) will go ahead with the construction of a new deepwater coal port at Techobanine in the far south of the country.”.

Previously, the project was believed to be dependent on landlocked Botswana opting to export its coal via Techobanine rather than Walvis Bay in Namibia.

But Maputo has decided that combined likely exports from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana are sufficient to sanction development.