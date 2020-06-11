Southern Cameroons veteran Njoh Litumbe goes home today

Frontline activist of the restoration of the indepenence of the Former British Southern Cameroons, Mola Njoh Litumbe will be laid to rest today, according to a funeral programme released by his family.

Mola Njoh Litumbe who passed away on May 26 in Douala at the age of 93 will be laid to rest in his native Bokwaongo in Buea, capital of the South West Region.

Mola Njoh Litumbe who was one of the few witnesses of the reunification of Southern Cameroons and La Republique du Cameroon has never hidden his position regarding the political divide of the country.

He has always described the union between the two Cameroons as a concubinage and said both parties needed to go their separate ways.

Born on February 1927, in Victoria(today Limbe). He was the fourth child of his parents: Chief John Manga Williams and his mother, Iteki Ida Williams née Do’o of Bonabile in Bimbia. He was the second child of his mother and the only living one and he succeeded his father in 1959 till this day.