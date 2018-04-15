Soweto: Boos for Mbeki at Winnie Mandela funeral

South Africa’s former Presidents Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki were welcomed at the funeral service of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with boos and cheers at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.Zuma was accompanied by his wife Bongi Ngema-Zuma to pay his last respects to the late stalwart, a woman whom he had an uneasy relationship with during his controversial and scandal-ridden nine-year reign that ended by a recall from the state presidency.

Mbeki was booed at the stadium for his public and undiplomatic shove against Madikizela-Mandela when she tried to kiss him on the cheek after a late arrival at a party meeting when he was in power some years ago.

That footage was played over and over on South African TV showing Madikizela-Mandela’s life, and her supporters were in no doubt reminded of Mbeki’s behaviour.

Mbeki’s remarks this past week that the late icon should not be treated like she was the only one in the African National Congress who fought for the end of apartheid has not endeared him well with Madikizela-Mandela’s supporters.

Meanwhile, speakers on the podium recollected their memories with Madikizela-Mandela, the first black woman in apartheid South Africa to qualify as a social worker.

A close friend, Mrs Mokgobo, spoke about how Mama Winnie had impacted her life and those of black social workers in the country.

Ms Zukiswa Madikizela paid tribute by calling on all black South African women to carry forward the struggle icon’s legacy.

“The mother of the nation has left a legacy that we should carry forward to honour her,” she said, adding that Winnie had lived her life to the “fullest”.

“I’ll miss our conversations which ranged from political issues to gossiping about our grandmothers,” Madikizela, a relative, said.