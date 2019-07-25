Spain PM faces defeat in confidence vote as coalition talks stall

Talks between Spain’s Socialists and far-left Podemos to agree a coalition government were stalled on Thursday, casting doubt on whether Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will win a crucial confidence vote later in the day.

If the caretaker Socialist Party premier fails to get the necessary backing from Podemos in the vote which follows an inconclusive general election, Spain will move a step closer to holding its fourth polls in as many years.

Representatives from both parties have been trying to secure a deal for what would be Spain’s first post-dictatorship coalition government. But talks stalled on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said Podemos’s demands for government posts were “unrealistic,” accusing the far-left party of wanting “a parallel government” of its own.

Pablo Echenique, Podemos’s chief negotiator, retorted that the Socialist party merely wanted to give them “a decorative role, which sounds good but that has few real responsibilities to better people’s lives”.

Offers and counter-offers have been made as the clock ticks down to a parliamentary session at 1:30 pm (1130 GMT) in which lawmakers will cast their ballot in a confidence vote on Sanchez.

Both sides have agreed to give Podemos the post of deputy prime minister with responsibility for social rights, health and equality.

But Podemos also wants the science and labour ministries, which the Socialist party (PSOE) refuses.

Sanchez needs a simple majority in the vote but cannot win it without the support of Podemos, which with its partner United Left has 42 lawmakers.

– Clash over ministries –

The Socialist premier came first in a national poll in April but fell short of a majority with just 123 parliamentary seats out of 350, forcing him to seek backing elsewhere.

Apart from Podemos’s vote, Sanchez would also need the backing of several other lawmakers from regional parties who had conditioned their support — by a vote in favour or an abstention — on a deal with Podemos.

But hours before the vote, the Catalan and Basque separatist parties ERC and EH Bildu announced that their deputies in the national parliament would abstain in the vote to try and pressure both sides to reach an agreement.

“We’re asking… that they do us a favour and stop threatening each other, sending each other ultimatums, leaking negotiation (details), and tweeting, and sit down to negotiate,” said Gabriel Rufian, ERC leader in parliament.

Those two parties’ abstention won’t be enough if Podemos doesn’t vote for Sanchez as right-wing parties have already said they won’t back him.

If Sanchez loses the vote he will have another two months to find ways of getting support, either for a minority or coalition government.

Without a deal Spain would have to go back to the polls in November.

Podemos and the Socialists have accused each other of blocking negotiations as distrust between both sides rides high.

Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias, who does not get along with Sanchez, agreed last week not to be part of the government in an effort to unblock the situation.