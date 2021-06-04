Spain reopens embassy in Libya

Spain has resumed full diplomatic engagement in Libya with the reopening on Thursday of its embassy in the troubled North African country.Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez officially presided over the reopening of the diplomatic mission seven years after Libya’s conflict forced it to shut down.

Sanchez held talks with Libyan PM Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli during which both officials agree to deepen ties as Libya emerges from a decade-old civil conflict.

Spain, Sanchez said remains committed to the normalization of ties Libya where consular services to issue Schengen visas to Libyans have resumed.

He said this would contribute to deepening Spain-Libya cooperation in various field of development endeavours.

The Spanish PM was accompanied by a high-powered delegation to Libya including businesspoeple looking to raid Libyan businesses in the sectors of infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy and tourism.

“We think that this step is an indication of how Spain is serious about improving bilateral relations,” Libyan PM Dbeibah said.

“We are looking forward to more positive steps and resumption of air traffic between the two countries and the easing of issuing visas for Libyans” he added.

As part of an internationally backed effort to push for normalcy in Libya, the country will hold elections on December 24, 2021.

There has been hope for a durable peace in strife-torn Libya since a breakthrough deal between the two rival authorities last February to form a unity government before December’s landmark elections.

Libya has witnessed political instability since an armed uprising led to the overthrow and death of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.