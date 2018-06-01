Spain’s ousted PM Mariano Rajoy: key dates

Published on 01.06.2018 at 12h54 by AFP

Key dates in the life of Mariano Rajoy, who was ousted as Spanish prime minister by parliament on Friday in a no-confidence vote sparked by a corruption scandal.

– March 27, 1955: Born in Santiago de Compostela, in Galicia.

– 1977: Joins the conservative People’s Alliance (AP), the party founded by ministers of former dictator Francisco Franco, which later becomes the Popular Party (PP).

– 1979: Survives a serious car crash.

– 1981: Elected deputy in parliament of Galicia.

– 1986: Becomes deputy in the Spanish parliament.

– 1996: Rajoy marries Elvira Fernandez. They have two sons: Mariano and Juan.

– 1996-2003: Minister in the governments of Jose Maria Aznar.

– October 2004: Becomes president of the Popular Party.

– 2005: Emerges from a helicopter crash with only a broken finger.

– December 21, 2011: After losing two previous general elections to the Socialists, Rajoy finally becomes prime minister.

– 2013: Former PP treasurer Luis Barcenas accuses Rajoy of having received money from illegal party financing.

– 2015: PP loses its absolute majority in general elections while Rajoy seeks a second term as premier.

– October 2016: Wins back power after a political crisis lasting ten months during which time Spain is without a fully-functioning government.

– October 27, 2017: Imposes direct rule on Catalonia after a failed secession bid

– June 1, 2018: Rajoy is ousted as prime minister after a no-confidence vote in parliament following a corruption scandal involving the PP.