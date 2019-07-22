Spain’s Sanchez seeks backing to remain in power

Spain’s outgoing socialist prime minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday outlined a government programme with a boost in social spending in the hope of persuading the far-left to help him back into power.

Sanchez, currently caretaker premier after an inconclusive election in April, has two chances this week to get his programme approved by parliament and to continue as prime minister.

In a first parliamentary vote due on Tuesday, Sanchez will need at least 176 votes — an absolute majority — to be able to return to power. He is not expected to get them.

In a second vote on Thursday, a simple majority will be enough.

The consensus is that his Socialist party, which has 123 parliamentary seats, has a fighting chance with the support of the 42 lawmakers from the far-left Podemos, with which he hopes to form a coalition government — which would be first for post-dictatorship Spain.

In a speech to parliament on Monday, Sanchez pledged to increase the minimum wage again, which stands at 1,050 euros ($1,180) a month since January, adjust pensions to inflation, boost investment in education to five percent of GDP, among other measures.

But he also fixed strict financial targets, promising to reduce Spain’s public debt to 95.8 percent of gross domestic product this year, down slightly from previous forecasts.

The budget deficit, meanwhile, he pledged to lower to two percent of GDP.

That could signal to financial markets that any coalition with Podemos could follow a strict budget policy.

“Reducing the public deficit isn’t enough… it’s also necessary to take up public investment again and strengthen social investment,” Sanchez told lawmakers.

– Fragmented political landscape –

Spain’s increasingly fragmented political landscape makes it harder for a single party to win a majority in parliament.

And Sanchez has to negotiate his way into power because although his party was victorious in the election, the 123 seats it won in the 350-seat parliament fell short of a ruling majority.

He is currently wooing Podemos and several small regional parties.

After nearly three months of talks, there were signs of progress on Friday when Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias agreed not to take a government post: one of the sticking points in the negotiations.

That could be enough to help break the deadlock and give Spain its first coalition government and first far-left ministers since it swung back to democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco.

But it’s not an easy path.

“We don’t want… to be in government in a mere marginal way,” said far-left lawmaker Alberto Garzon.

– ‘Soap opera’ –

“The opacity of the talks is all part of the show, this kind of soap opera they are trying to distract us with,” Juan Carlos Girauta, spokesman for the liberal Ciudadanos party, said in a television interview.

“Everyone already knows how it will turn out,” he added. Although his party opposes another Sanchez government, it expects him to win Thursday’s vote.

As well as Ciudadanos, the rightwing Popular Party (PP) and the far-right Vox are also lined up against Sanchez. They accuse him of wanting to cut a deal with Catalan separatists in order to secure their backing.

It was Catalan separatist parties that helped the Socialists into power in June 2018 when they brought down the last PP government with a no-confidence vote.

But they also forced the early elections in April when they refused to back the Socialists’ budget.

This time around Gabriel Rufian, leader of the Republican Left of Catalonia, has said his party will not stand in Sanchez’s way.

If Sanchez cannot secure the votes he needs this week, he has another two months to find a solution, failing which the Spanish will face another general election.