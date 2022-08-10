Spanish Ambassador to Cameroon Bids Farewell

H.E Ramon Maria Moreno Gozalez said goodbye on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 to the President of the Republic H.E Paul Biya during an audience at the Unity Palace in Yaounde.

The Spanish diplomat’s stay in Cameroon has come to an end. Ramon Maria Moreno Gonzalez went to bid farewell to the Head of State. During the audience, H.E Paul Biya and his guest reviewed the 61-year old bilateral cooperation between Yaounde and Madrid. Cooperation ties that the head of the diplomatic mission of the Kingdom of Spain in Cameroon has worked to strengthen since the presentation of his credentials to the Head of State of Cameroon on 14 December 2018.

This bilateral cooperation can be assessed in several areas. In politics and diplomacy, Spain supports Cameroon in the implementation of decentralisation, which has been underway in the country since 18 January 1996. Spain also supports the resolution of the security crisis in the North-West and South-West regions, which has lasted for seven years. The friendly country is thus assisting Cameroon in protecting the integrity of the territory.

The relationship between the two states is producing results at the academic level. As an illustration, Spain grants scholarships to Cameroonian students. In this sense, the Institute of International Relations of Cameroon (Iric) and a Spanish academic institution signed a memorandum of understanding in November 2019. Spain also works alongside Cameroon in the areas of infrastructure, culture, trade, etc.

H.E Ramon Maria Moreno Gozalez bid farewell to the Head of State 24 hours before his final departure from Cameroon. The day before, on August 8, 2022, the Minister of External Relations Lejeune Mbella Mbella offered a state dinner in his honour. On the occasion of this celebration, the Spanish diplomat was elevated to the dignity of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour. The ambassador is leaving, but relations between the Republic of Cameroon and the Kingdom of Spain continue.