Spanish far-right party backs formation of conservative govt in Andalusia

Tiny far-right party Vox, which sent shockwaves through Spain after winning a surprise 12 seats in Andalusia last month, said Wednesday it would vote in favour of the formation of a conservative government in the southern region.

The conservative Popular Party (PP) and centre-right Ciudadanos, which together have 47 seats in the 109-seat regional parliament in Andalusia following a December 2 election, needed the support of Vox to form a coalition government which would oust the Socialists from power in the region after 36 years.

The vote in the regional parliament on the formation of a new government could take place on January 16.

“Vox and the Popular Party agree to support during the first vote in parliament the candidate (for the head of the government of Andalusia) proposed by the Popular Party,” the two parties said in a statement.

Vox’s performance in Andalusia last month was the first time that a far-right party has won representation in a Spanish regional parliament since the country returned to democracy following the death of longtime dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

The party, formed in late 2013 and led by former PP member Santiago Abascal, was energised by its tough opposition to Sanchez’s handling of Catalonia’s separatist push and a surge in the arrival of migrants.