Spanish judiciary bans use of Polisario flag

The Spanish Supreme Court has inflicted another setback on the Polisario Frpnt with the ban on the use of its flag in the Iberian public space.Spain’s highest court has ruled against the occasional or permanent use of “unofficial” flags or any political expression inside or outside public buildings.

In its ruling, the high court said that the use of unofficial flags, pennants or symbols, such as that of the Polisario separatists, in public buildings and spaces in Spain is “not compatible with the current constitutional and legal framework” or with the “duty of objectivity and neutrality of Spanish administrations.”

The ruling of the Spanish Supreme Court specified that the Polisario flag should not occasionally or permanently coexist with that of Spain and others legally or statutorily established.

This is yet another slap in the face for the Polisario Front.

At the end of May 2020, on the occasion of Africa Day, the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation tweeted a map of Africa with the flags of all the official member states of the African Union except that of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Last September, Spain rejected any reference to the “referendum on self-determination” before the United Nations General Assembly.

It defended the centrality of the UN’s role in the process of settling the Moroccan Sahara issue.