Spanish League Provides Solution For Cameroon Sports Industry 

To allow a blossoming of Cameroonian sport, a delegation from the Spanish football league presented during an exchange with the media on ways to better manage sports institutions and facilitate the local championship visibility.

It is all about making sport in Cameroon great again. This depends, among other things, on the attractiveness of the various sports disciplines. This is the backdrop to the visit of the delegation of the Spanish football league for Central Africa to Cameroon on September 9th. In their briefcase, sports management software is called LaLiga Tech.

This technological tool improves the audiovisual experience of fans and better management of sports resources and institutions. This aims to facilitate monetization, digitalization, and advice to bring out Cameroonian sport as explained by Trésor Penku, delegate of the Spanish football league for Central Africa,

“We did a market study a few years ago and we found that there is a need for software that allows better management, better organization, and better marketing of sports investments as well as TV rights.”