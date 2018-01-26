Spanish tourists attacked by armed men in Casamance

Armed men on Thursday afternoon in Casamance (southern Senegal), attacked a vehicle carrying four Spanish tourists including three women.Senegalese local press on Friday reported that the assailants seized the tourists, took them to the bushes and raped the women.

According to the daily Vox Populi “the attack took place Thursday afternoon between the village of Karong and Kataba 2, after Diouloulou. Coming from Kaffountine village, the vehicle was carrying four Spaniards, including three women. The attackers stole 3.197 million CFA francs (from them),” the newspaper said.

The Senegalese Press Agency (APS) reported that the commander of the gendarmerie brigade of Diouloulou, one Mamadou Samba, who collected the testimony of the victims, confirmed the attack.

The female tourists were kidnapped, raped before being freed by an armed gang on the Diouloulou-Kataba axis, near the village of Karongé, he said.

One of the women is currently being treated at a health facility in Kaffountine.