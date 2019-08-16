International › APA

Speak with one voice, Kenyatta urges African women leaders

Published on 16.08.2019 at 23h21 by APA News

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday challenged African women leaders to unite in the development of common positions and advocacy for the empowerment of women and girls.The President emphasized the need for redoubling efforts to break gender  stereotypes and attitudes that propagate discrimination against women. 

“We should be bold in championing the empowerment of the youth and, in  particular young women, as a necessary step towards building a secure  future for our continent,” the President said.  

President  Kenyatta who spoke at the inaugural African Women Leaders Network  Inter-Generational Retreat on Leadership in Africa said when countries  put women and girls at the centre of their development agenda, their  societies and economies thrive. 

He  called on policy makers to cultivate governance systems that strengthen  and consolidate efforts to empower young people through meaningful  youth participation and equal partnership in driving their respective  national development agenda.

The  President urged women leaders to develop mechanisms that equip young  men and women with appropriate skills, resources and opportunities. 

“The  experience of those of you who have been in political leadership is  invaluable.  I encourage you to apply it to influence the political  processes in our continent to be more amenable to the participation of  women in politics,” he said.

He  said his administration has put in place a robust policy and legal  framework to promote, enforce and monitor equality and  non-discrimination.

“Indeed,  I remain passionate and committed to ensuring women assume leadership  positions not only in Kenya but in Africa as well,” the President said.

He  pointed out that his personal commitment to ensuring women ascend to  leadership positions is self-evident as proved his cabinet appointments  where for the first time ever in the history of Kenya women occupy  dockets such as defence that were previously a preserve of men.

“I  am committed to ensuring that we become the generation that ensures  that no one is left behind, that girls do not continue to endure Female  Genital Mutilation (FGM) and other harmful practices,” the President  said as he challenged young women leaders at the meeting to learn from  established women in their midst.

“Aspire  to be change agents in your communities and work places; and to inspire  more youth and young women to work towards a prosperous, stable and  peaceful Africa,” the President said.  

The  retreat is being held against the backdrop of major gender equality  initiatives including the Nairobi Summit on the International Conference  on Population and Development (ICPD) that Kenya will host from 12th to  15th November 2019.  

Similarly,  in September 2020, the global community will mark the 25th  anniversary  of the 4th World Conference on Women and the adoption of the 1995  Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. 

