Speaker of US House of Representative to visit Cape Coast dungeon, others

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Patricia Pelosi is expected in Ghana next Tuesday for the celebration of the Year of Return, which marks 400 years of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.Confirming the visit of the American politician to Ghana on Tuesday, the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, said Pelosi would be visiting Ghana with 40 delegates, most of them are captains of business, congressmen and women among others.

He disclosed that Nancy Pelosi’s itinerary would take her to Slave Heritage Site at Assin Manso, where the remains of Samuel Carson, a former US Naval Officer and Carson from Jamaica, the two slave ancestors brought down from the US and Jamaica were kept. She would then visit Elmina and Cape Coast dungeons to see for herself the remnants of the slave trade.

A durbar would be held at Elmina in her honour. She would also confer with the overlord of Cape Coast at Emintsimadze Palace, where Barrack Obama and his wife Michelle were hosted in 2010.

Pelosi caught the eye of the international community, following her standoff against President Donald Trump over the Mexican wall.

Nancy Patricia Pelosi is an American politician serving as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives since January 2019. She was first elected to Congress in 1987 and she is the only woman to have served as Speaker and is the highest-ranking elected woman in United States history.

Many Ghanaians are expecting to see the African American politician, who is giving Trump tough time.