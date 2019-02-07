Speaker refers conduct of minority MPs to privileges committee

The 1st Deputy Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Mr. Joe Osei-Owusu,
has directed that the conduct of some minority Members of Parliament (MPs)
for displaying placards bearing the inscription “bloody wido” during their
protest against the swearing in of newly elected member for Ayawaso West
Wuogon, Ms. Lydia Seyram Alhassan.This was after the Speaker had advised the leadership of the largest opposition party
MPs, to apologise on behalf of their colleagues, which they refused, saying it was
against the standing orders of Parliament.
The Speaker therefore asked the Clerk of Parliament to go for tapes or video
recordings of Tuesday’s parliamentary proceedings to identify MPs involved to
be hauled before the privileges committee, after calling the newly elected widow,
who contested for the seat his late husband occupied some two months ago
as “bloody”.
The Minority in Parliament, made up of Members of Parliament representing the
National Democratic Congress (NDC), walked out of Parliament on Tuesday in
protest against the electoral violence that characterised the election of Ms. Alhassan,
resulting in the action taken by the Speaker.