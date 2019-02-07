Speaker refers conduct of minority MPs to privileges committee

Published on 07.02.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

The 1st Deputy Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Mr. Joe Osei-Owusu,

has directed that the conduct of some minority Members of Parliament (MPs)

for displaying placards bearing the inscription “bloody wido” during their

protest against the swearing in of newly elected member for Ayawaso West

Wuogon, Ms. Lydia Seyram Alhassan.This was after the Speaker had advised the leadership of the largest opposition party

MPs, to apologise on behalf of their colleagues, which they refused, saying it was

against the standing orders of Parliament.

The Speaker therefore asked the Clerk of Parliament to go for tapes or video

recordings of Tuesday’s parliamentary proceedings to identify MPs involved to

be hauled before the privileges committee, after calling the newly elected widow,

who contested for the seat his late husband occupied some two months ago

as “bloody”.

The Minority in Parliament, made up of Members of Parliament representing the

National Democratic Congress (NDC), walked out of Parliament on Tuesday in

protest against the electoral violence that characterised the election of Ms. Alhassan,

resulting in the action taken by the Speaker.