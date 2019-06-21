Splinter group ready to wrestle power from Botswana ruling party – Official

The newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), an offshoot of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), on Friday said it working on removing the governing party from power.BFF interim chairperson Roseline Panzirah-Matshome said the BPF is “committed to a steadfast growth trajectory” that would see it and its future alliance partners working tirelessly to unseat the BDP.

“The current defections in local councils are just a first step. We expect more councillors and members of parliament to join the BPF and establish local caucuses,” Panzirah-Matshome said on Friday.

She dismissed allegations in the local media that the BPF was embroiled in a leadership tussle, saying “we wish to state that these are baseless and peddled by our detractors.”

Panzirah-Matshome said the party was currently preparing for its elective congress and official launch, scheduled for 6 July in Kanye village in the southern part of the country.

The new party is backed by Botswana’s former president Ian Khama who has fallen out with his successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.