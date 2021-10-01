Spread of COVID-19 slows in Africa, world in September

In September 2021, the spread of COVID-19 slowed in many parts of the globe, including Sierra Leone, the Economic Communities of West African States (ECOWAS) and Africa.The percentage of COVID-19 infections recorded monthly in Sierra Leon fell from 1.3% in August to 0.4% in September with zero deaths over the month, urging authorities to suspend several measures introduced to prevent and fight the global pandemic, including night curfew and social distancing in places of worship and public transport.

Moreover, ECOWAS and Africa followed the same global trend of falling in number of Coronavirus infections and deaths. Global monthly infections fell from 8.5% in August to 6.9% in September. Also, deaths were down to 5.5% in September from 6.2% in August

By September 30, 2021, the disease had infected over 234 million people and claimed almost 5 million lives. April 2021 (9.6%) was the biggest COVID-19 wave, followed by December 2020 (8.6%) and August 2021 (8.5%).