S/Sudan and S/Africa sign MoU on security sector reforms

The Ministry of Defence in Juba, South Sudan, has signed a memorandum of understanding with its South African counterpart to enhance security sector reforms in the country.The MoU mainly focuses on cooperation in defence, and will see the armies of the two countries conduct joint military exercises, training and capacity building.

Defence Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk said the agreement will facilitate capacity building, peace and development in South Sudan.

His South African counterpart, Nosiviwe Mapisa –Nqakula, said the agreement will pave the way for the formation of a defence committee which will meet regularly and advice on areas of co-operation.

“It is important for the defence force to have contact with our defence force so that maybe they take a few lessons, including lessons from mistakes we may have committed as a country as well,” she said.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



During the signing of the MoU, the two ministers also discussed the security situation in South Sudan.

South Africa is a guarantor to the cessation of hostilities agreement signed by the parties to the conflict on 21st of December 2017.