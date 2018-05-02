St. Bede’s College shuts down after kidnap of Principal

The institution was shut down on Monday evening after the Principal of the school Fr. William Neba was abducted by armed men in the early hours of the same day.

The whereabouts of the principal are still unknown but an emergency meeting held the same day decided to temporarily shut the school down and send children home due to growing security concerns in Belo and its environs.

Parents flooded the school on Monday after the incident to pick up their children as threats of an attack on the school continue to grow.

Saint Bede’s College Ashing-Kom was one of the few schools that was still very effective in the sub division despite calls by armed men in the area for a total school boycott.

The armed men reportedly stormed the school premises and kidnapped the Principal as a means to stop classes in the institution, local reports say.

The Archbishop of the of Bamenda Cornelius Fontem Esua and his auxillary Michael Bibi have visited the school to take stock as attempts continue to release the principal Fr. William Neba.