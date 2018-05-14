Stakeholders urged to respect school calendar in NW region

Stakeholders in the education sector of the North West Region have been urged to respect the academic calendar for a smooth end to the year.

The call was made at the weekend by both the Regional Delegates of Basic and Secondary Education following reports that some schools have prematurely shut their doors while others have allowed parents to take their children home.

“It has been brought to our notice that some Education Agencies have closed their doors for the 2017/2018 Academic year or are planning to close before the official closing dates without consultations with Education and Administrative Authorities of the region,” a communiqué signed by both delegates said.

They therefore called on Education agencies, both lay private and confessional to adhere to the Ministerial prescription of July 2017 which stipulates that “pupils and students who are not involved in official examinations shall go on holidays on Friday 08 June 2018at noon”.

Several parents thronged into Saint Bede’s College Ashing-Kom over two weeks ago to collect their children from school after unidentified men kidnapped the school’s principal on grounds the institution must close before the authority is released.

The academic year has also come under threat in Bafut after armed men staged several attacks on schools in the locality, injuring some teachers and destroying property. This has forced the Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele LAfrique to ban the movement of motorcycles in the locality till futher notice.