Stakehoolders put Cameroon’s accountable development planning under review

About 70 stakeholders comprising executives and planning experts, statistics executives and experts, members of the civil society and representatives from the private sector will converge on Yaounde to review and validate two studies carried out by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa on accountability and statistics in development planning in Cameroon.

The two-day workshop that will hold on the 5 and 6 November 2018 will at will be opened by Cameroon’s Minister Delegate in charge of Planning at Ministry of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development of Cameroon, Mr Paul Tasong.

The studies assess the status and progress of its national planning process and examines the existing evaluation and monitoring frameworks to gauge entry points for strengthening Cameroon’s accountability and evidence-based policymaking mechanisms.

It also throws the spotlight on Cameroon’s national statistical institution’s ability to collect, compile, produce and use the data necessary for strengthening accountability in development planning.

Thus the national workshop seeks to validate and showcase the findings of the Case Studies on mainstreaming accountability in development planning in Cameroon to all the stakeholders, the ECA said in a statement.

“It is an integral part of the UN’s Development Account’s Tenth Tranche project on strengthening the capacity of African national planning institutions to integrate accountability frameworks and evidence-based policies in their development planning processes and to strengthen the capacity of African national statistics institutions to collect, compile and produce the data necessary to inform and support development planning,” the statement said.

The project is being rolled out in five African countries since 2016 by Capacity Development Division of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA): Benin, Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya and Zambia.