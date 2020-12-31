Stanbic IBTC honoured with outstanding Community Service Award

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has been honoured with the Outstanding Community Service Award in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) category in recognition of its meritorious contributions to the development of Olambe Community in Ogun State in south-western Nigeria.The award, organised by Ascend Hotels Limited, in conjunction with Rainbow Entertainment, was held on Saturday, December 26, 2020, was an avenue to recognise brands and personalities who positively impacted the community through their activities.

The selection process was based on wide consultation with various community leaders and endorsement letters that provided specific details about the reputation, dynamic growth and sustainable business achievements and award recipients’ qualifications.

Expressing the Bank’s appreciation for the recognition, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, said that the organisation was excited to reap the fruits of its various corporate social responsibility initiatives, which was “a testament of the hard work we put into supporting the underserved within the communities we operate”.

Adeniyi reiterated that the Bank, besides its business objectives, also strongly believes in giving back to the communities where it operates to create an enabling environment in society continually.

“Through our Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, which is hinged on three major pillars, namely: Education, Health and Economic Empowerment, we consistently reach out to underserved communities and provide the assistance required to make the society a better place,” Adeniyi added.

Congratulating the leading financial institution on behalf of Olambe Community, Wale Olatunde, Chief Executive Officer, Ascend Hotels Limited, urged other corporate organisations to take a cue from Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC.

He stated that the development of the various communities in the nation was a collective responsibility.

“We must be intentional in offering adequate support to the government and the people of our communities to achieve the desired growth,” he said.

Speaking on the award won by Stanbic IBTC Bank, Olatunde said: “This is a well-deserved honour given to the organisation for being dependable and supportive over the years. We recognise and appreciate the positive impact and contributions of the organisation to Olambe Community.”