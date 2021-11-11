Standard Chartered Bank/Cote d’Ivoire names new chairman

Mathieu Mandeng, a seasoned banker and financier with more than two decades of experience, is the new Chairman of the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered Bank/Cote d’Ivoire.Already Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Mauritius Ltd, Chairman of four Standard Chartered Bank funds investing in India, China, Nigeria, Botswana, Hong Kong and Mauritius as well as a non-executive director of Standard Chartered Bank Cameroon, his appointment is a testament to the charisma of the man and his track record as a hard worker.

Today, Mr. Mandeng is entrusted with the responsibility of the Board of Directors of which he was also a member, a mark of confidence and recognition for the quality of his leadership.

A man of vision and excellence, Mandeng is a brilliant mind known for his pragmatism, his high sense of collaboration and enjoys a record of business performance within the entities he has led.

He is appreciated for his ability to work with his teams to come up with useful and innovative solutions, and to make his companies among the best in their ecosystem.

This umpteenth challenge is an opportunity for him to accompany the new management team headed by John Mokom in the strategic vision of the bank, namely a digital and innovative bank exclusively focused on customer satisfaction.

Prior to his banking experience, Mandeng worked for 10 years in the mining and metallurgical industry in France in various positions, including financial control, cash management, corporate finance, training and consulting.