State burial for Kofi Annan billed for September 13

A nine-member committee has been tasked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to organise a state burial for former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan on September 13, 2018.A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Mr. Eugene Arhin, said that Ambassador Annan A. Cato would chair the committee that has Mr. Kojo Annan, the son of the late world icon.

The statement, followed the courtesy call of the family of Annan on the President to officially inform him of the death of their son and the international peace icon.

Following the death of Kofi Annan, many world leaders have been paying tributes to the fallen Ghanaian hero, who served as the Secretary General of the United Nations.