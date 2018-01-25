State capture commission will probe all official grafts – Zuma

South Africa’s state capture commission of inquiry will investigate all forms of government corruption, including allegations against President Jacob Zuma, his Cabinet ministers, the Gupta family and state-owned entities.Announcing the terms of reference for the probe on Thursday, President Zuma said the commission must investigate whether, by whom and to what extent attempts were made, through any form of inducement or for any gain, to influence members of the national executive, including deputy ministers, office bearers and board directors.

“The commission must investigate the veracity of allegations that former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas and former member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor were offered cabinet positions by the Gupta family” the president wrote in the probe’s terms of reference.

Zuma said he also wanted the commission, which would be headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to investigate if any member of the executive unlawfully, corruptly or improperly intervened in the closing of the Gupta bank accounts.

The terms of reference are per the stipulations set out by former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

She had recommended that a commission headed by a judge chosen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng should look into claims of the Gupta family’s undue influence over Zuma.

The India-born Gupta brothers are accused of having a hand in some of his key decisions — including the appointment of members of his executives and the running of state-owned enterprises to favour them in their businesses.

There has been an ongoing debate over what the terms of the commission should be, with some arguing that it should be extended beyond the Gupta family and even towards the beginning of South Africa’s democratic era.

Madonsela completed the investigation in October 2016 just as her contract came to an end.

Since then Zuma had used the courts to try and thwart and delay its contents from becoming public and having the recommendations put in action.

Zuma announced on 9 January that the commission would go ahead, amid discussion about whether its scope should go beyond his relationship with the Gupta family.

The Ministry of Justice has also said regulations would follow the terms of reference and give the commission the legal right to conduct the investigation.