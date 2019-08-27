State funeral for Gambia’s founding father

A state funeral is being planned for Thursday for independent Gambia’s late founding father Sir Dawda Jawara who died on Tuesday at the age of 95, President Adama Barrow has announced. .Speaking at State House shortly after the demise of his predecessor was confirmed by his family, President Barrow said the late elder statesman will be given a befitting state funeral and ordered flags to be flown at half mast nationwide.

Jawara’s remains will lie in state at the National Assembly in Banjul before his burial later on Thursday.

Leading the nation;s tribute, President Barrow described Jawara as a true champion of democracy, human rights and the rule of law and ruled The Gambia at a time when authoritarian rule was the norm in many parts of Africa.

A relative Abdou Rahman Jawara described the death of the statesman as a great loss to not only his country but also to those around the world who espouse democratic rights and good governance. ‪

Gambians have been taking to social media to pay tribute to the late statesman since news of his death broke out.

The British High Commission in Banjul has also issued a message of condolence, saying the UK was joining Jawara’s family the government and people of The Gambia to mourn a great statesman.

Prior to this death on ex-president Jawara was living a quiet retirement life in his residence in Fajara, 14 km from the capital Banjul since returning from exile in the United Kingdom in 2001.

He lost power in July 1994 when then lieutenant Yahya Jammeh led a successful military coup which toppled his thirty-year administration.

Sir Dawda Jawara led The Gambia to independence in 1965 as premier and went on to become the first country’s first president.

Jawara was born in the village of Barrajally, Central River Region in May 1924.