State funeral for Mugabe set for Saturday – Ministry

A funeral service for late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe will be held at Harare’s National Sports Stadium on Saturday before his burial the following day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday.In a memo to embassies accredited to Harare, the ministry said heads of state and government wishing to attend the service are expected to arrive on Friday and should leave immediately after the ceremony on Saturday “taking into consideration that government authorities will be fully occupied with preparations for the burial service/ceremony reserved for Sunday 15 September 2019.”

The memo did not specify where the burial would take place.

The former Zimbabwean leader has been declared a national hero but sources say he had told close relatives that he did not want to be buried at the National Heroes Acre and wanted to be buried at his rural home.

Mugabe, 95, died on September 6 in Singapore where he was receiving treatment for cancer since April.

State media said Mugabe’s body was expected back from Singapore on Wednesday.