Steer clear of end of year examinations, Governor warns ‘Amba Boys’

The Governor of the North West Region, Adolphe Lele L’Afrique, has warned elements of the Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF) to dump any idea that will jeopardise the conduct of the 2018 end of year examinations in the Region.

According to him, any such attempts to undermine the conducts of this year’s examinations will be crushed mercilessly.

“We are ready to face and crush those who will dare to disrupt the writing of the GCE and other exams. These enemies shall be dealt with mercilessly,” he asserted.

Governor LeleL’Afrique was speaking in Bamenda recently, during a Regional meeting with academic stakeholders to brainstorm and adequately prepare for this year’s end of course examinations.

The Regional meeting brought together Divisional Delegates, Principals and Discipline Masters of Secondary schools and Head Teachers of Primary schools among other education stakeholders.

Governor Lele L’Afrique said he is working with the forces of law and order to ensure that the exams are conducted in a calm and serene atmosphere.

He urged parents not to be troubled with the security aspect of the exams because all security dispositions have been to ensure a hitch-free end of year exams.

He also expressed gratitude to the teachers for the marvellous job they have done this year and beseeched them to put in more efforts to make this year’s academic year a success.

“I am very appreciative of the work the teachers and other education stakeholders have done this year. I know that teachers in schools located in the urban areas have covered most of their syllabuses, but for some schools in the hinterlands. But so far, I am impressed with the work done in the Region.”

He regretted that despite the positive strides made by Government in solving the Anglophone Problem, things are further escalating with kidnappings, burnings, looting and many others ills on the rise.

“Actually, we are now at crossroads and nobody can tell what will happen the next moment. It is so because the enemy is invisible. We must fish them out, they live with us and we cannot continue to pretend,” he maintained said.

Going by him, the North West Region is set for this year’s end of course examinations.

Meanwhile, the North West Regional Delegate of Secondary Education, Johnson Apah Itor, discribed this academic year as: “an unpredictable and turbulent year, with untold human, material and financial losses.”

He urged education stakeholders not to relent in their efforts in making this year a success.