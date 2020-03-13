Stephanie Williams heads UN mission in Libya

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced on Thursday the designation of Stephanie Turco Williams of the United States as his acting special representative and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.By S Abdussalam

Williams will act as Special Representative in Libya until the appointment of a successor for Gassan Salama of Lebanon.

Guterres expressed his gratitude to the former envoy for his accomplishments at the head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya and his tireless efforts to restore peace and stability in the north African country.

Salama announced that he was stepping down at the beginning of March for health reasons.

Williams was part of the UN delegation at a meeting of the African Union contact group on Libya held in Congo on 11 and 12 of March.