Storm wreaks havoc in eSwatini capital

A violent storm left a trail of destruction in the eSwatini capital Mbabane on Thursday amid fears of more rains during the coming weekend.Business came to a standstill in Mbabane soon after lunchtime as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds pounded on the city.

Businesses were forced to close down after they became flooded while commuters were stranded after transport operators grounded their cars for hours.

Weather experts have warned of more thunderstorms and strong winds throughout the coming weekend while temperatures are expected to remain high.