International › APA

Happening now

Storm wreaks havoc in eSwatini capital

Published on 07.02.2020 at 07h21 by APA News

A violent storm left a trail of destruction in the eSwatini capital Mbabane on Thursday amid fears of more rains during the coming weekend.Business came to a standstill in Mbabane soon after lunchtime as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds pounded on the city.

Businesses were forced to close down after they became flooded while commuters were stranded after transport operators grounded their cars for hours.

Weather experts have warned of more thunderstorms and strong winds throughout the coming weekend while temperatures are expected to remain high.

Tags :



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top