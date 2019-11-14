Strike grounds S/African Airways’ flights

Workers for South African Airways (SAA) embarked on a strike on Thursday, forcing the cash-strapped flag carrier to cancel nearly all of its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday.The airline assured its customers that it was working on making alternative arrangements to ensure that those already booked to fly with it would not be affected by the industrial action, which was called for by the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA).

SACCA and NUMSA gave notice early this week that their members would embark on the indefinite industrial action starting on Friday morning.

“However, by acting proactively, SAA can certainly help customers find alternatives,” SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

The workers announced the industrial action just days after the SAA informed them via a press statement that it intended to dismiss 1,000 workers as part of its restructuring plan to get the airline’s books in order.

Responding to this move, the SAA personnel warned the airline to stop threatening them with dismissals due to their demands for better wages.